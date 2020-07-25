3 teens hospitalized after storm hits campground northwest of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenage boys are in hospital after a severe thunderstorm tore through a campground Friday near Bottrel, Alta., northwest of Calgary.

According to EMS, the call came in at 4:45 p.m. when the three teens were in their tent at the campground before becoming pinned by a tree downed in the storm.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, and transported the teens to Calgary, EMS public education officer Adam Loria said.

One of the teens suffered serious injuries, and was transported to Foothills Hospital in stable condition. The other two teens were taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Friday’s storm prompted Environment Canada to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for the Bottrel area as well as the City of Calgary.

Friday’s storm prompted Environment Canada to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for the area. Courtesy: Tim Needham

Environment Canada meteorologists said the thunderstorm was slow moving from west to east, bringing with it strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail.