Basketball Nova Scotia releases ‘Trans Inclusion Policy’ to make sport more welcoming

Send this page to someone via email

Basketball Nova Scotia (BNS) released Friday their Trans Inclusion Policy to make basketball a more welcoming sport for athletes of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

The Trans Inclusion Policy includes four guidance statements, the first being that individuals participating in development and recreational sport should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify.

READ MORE: Sport Nova Scotia warns parents against pressuring kids to go ‘all in’ too early

“[They should] not be subject to requirements for disclosure of personal information beyond those required of cisgender athletes,” the policy statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

The three other policy guidance points state that hormone therapy, disclosure of one’s trans identity and surgical intervention should not be made requirements to participate in the sport.

According to BNS, the policy has been released with support from Halifax’s Youth Project.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia could be first in Canada to make pole fitness a sport

The Youth Project is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing support and services to youth around issues of sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The guidance and education provided in creating this policy was unbelievable. This is only a small stepping stone to making basketball a welcoming sport for all,” said Basketball Nova Scotia Executive Director Katherine Brien in a press release.

“We’re working to change wording in our registration forms and looking for ways to provide education to those involved in our organization from staff to coaches.”

According to BNS, the organization provides leadership for roughly 80 basketball clubs in the province and is “excited to roll the policy out from the ground up to improve the standards of basketball” in Nova Scotia.

3:13 Nova Scotia sports plan return to the game amid COVID-19 Nova Scotia sports plan return to the game amid COVID-19