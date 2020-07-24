Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

South Saskatchewan River levels decreasing, but experts say it’s not safe yet

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
South Sask. river levels decreasing, but experts say it’s not safe yet
WATCH: The South Saskatchewan river levels are set to decrease in the next week, but a warning from the Water Security Agency says it's not safe yet.

The South Saskatchewan River levels are set to decrease in the next week, but a warning from the Water Security Agency (WSA) says it’s not safe yet.

“These water levels we’re at right now are still very high and they pose a risk to people on the river,” WSA spokesperson Patrick Boyle said Friday.

Read more: Peak flows, water levels not yet reached in Churchill River basin: WSA

River levels near Saskatoon are well above normal for this time of year, at 420 cubic metres per second (m3/s) rather than 150 m3/s.

“We’re making adjustments today (Friday), to take those levels down to about 250 m3/s by Aug. 2. That will still be above normal,” Boyle added.

The flow peaked from July 7 to 17 at 720 m3/s, according to the WSA.

Story continues below advertisement
Water Security Agency river flows
Water Security Agency. Water Security Agency

While the current 420 m3/s is down comparatively, it’s still dangerous.

This is an important reminder as people head to rural beaches.

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) re-opened access to Paradise Beach, Poplar Bluffs and Fred Heal Canoe Launch this week.

“The flow has increased and so it picks up sand and deposits it downstream. It could disturb a sandbar or create a new one, so the edge of a place that seemed safe before suddenly drops-off and you’re in deep fast-moving water,” said Mike Velonas, MVA planning and conservation manager.

“Be cognizant of the fact that you’re entering into an unpredictable and really fast water body.”

Read more: River safety buoyed by frequent users of the South Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement

Novice paddlers can safely head out when the water is less than 250 m3/s, according to the Saskatoon Canoe Club website.

South Sask. River Levels
Saskatoon Canoe Club. Saskatoon Canoe Club

“It’s not the time for novice people to be trying kayaking or canoeing,” Boyle said.

Tweet This

According to the WSA, beginners can hit the water after Aug. 2. Something to look forward to over the long weekend.

High levels of South Saskatchewan River raises safety concerns
High levels of South Saskatchewan River raises safety concerns
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SafetySouth Saskatchewan RiverWater Security AgencyRiverWSAGardiner DamRiver levelsSaskatchewan WSASaskatoon River
Flyers
More weekly flyers