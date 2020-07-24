Menu

Canada

Calgary man’s bail hearing for terrorism charges to continue next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Premier Kenney pleased to see terrorism charges laid against alleged ISIS member in Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Kenney pleased to see terrorism charges laid against alleged ISIS member

A man facing terrorism charges will have to wait until next week to find out if he will be released on bail.

Hussein Sobhe Borhot, 34, of Calgary faces four charges including participation in activity of a terrorism group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

Investigators from the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team allege the accused travelled to Syria between May 2013 and June 2014 to join Islamic State militants.

Read more: Alleged ISIS member from Calgary charged with terrorism: RCMP

They believe the group trained him for the purpose of enhancing its ability and that Borhot knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping while working with the militants.

Trending Stories

Borhot, who has been ordered held in custody, was not in court Friday, but listened via telephone while a bail hearing was held.

Story continues below advertisement

The hearing is to resume Thursday.

RCMP have indicated an investigation continues and further charges and arrests are a possibility.

A federal report on extremism last year said some 190 people with connections to Canada were suspected of terrorist activity abroad and about 60 had returned.

Last December, a southern Ontario man, who once stood trial in Turkey for having alleged links to the Islamic State group, was arrested.

The RCMP charged Ikar Mao of Guelph with one count each of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and of leaving Canada to take part in terrorist group activity.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPISISIslamic StateTerrorismTerrorism chargesHussein Sobhe Borhotcalgary terrorism chargesHussein Sobhe Borhot bail hearing
