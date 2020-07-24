Calgary man’s bail hearing for terrorism charges to continue next week

Send this page to someone via email

A man facing terrorism charges will have to wait until next week to find out if he will be released on bail.

Hussein Sobhe Borhot, 34, of Calgary faces four charges including participation in activity of a terrorism group and commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

Investigators from the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team allege the accused travelled to Syria between May 2013 and June 2014 to join Islamic State militants.

They believe the group trained him for the purpose of enhancing its ability and that Borhot knowingly committed the offence of kidnapping while working with the militants.

Borhot, who has been ordered held in custody, was not in court Friday, but listened via telephone while a bail hearing was held.

The hearing is to resume Thursday.

RCMP have indicated an investigation continues and further charges and arrests are a possibility.

A federal report on extremism last year said some 190 people with connections to Canada were suspected of terrorist activity abroad and about 60 had returned.

Last December, a southern Ontario man, who once stood trial in Turkey for having alleged links to the Islamic State group, was arrested.

The RCMP charged Ikar Mao of Guelph with one count each of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and of leaving Canada to take part in terrorist group activity.