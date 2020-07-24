Menu

Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Manitoba gaming centre

By Shane Gibson Global News
Global News / File

Health officials say a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 went to the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre while symptomatic for three straight days last week.

The province is warning that means there is a potential for exposure to the virus for anyone who was at the gaming centre on July 17, 18 and 19.

Read more: Manitoba sees 9 new COVID-19 cases Friday, health officials say 2 are in intensive care

The person went to the gaming centre at different times during the day and evening on all three days, according to a release from the health department late Friday.

The province says case is not a current resident of Dakota Tipi First Nation and is not known to have visited any other public locations in the community, located south of Portage la Prairie, roughly 86 km west of Winnipeg.

Anyone who was at the gaming centre during the specified times is not required to self-isolate, the province says, but they should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and self-isolate and get tested, should symptoms develop.

The province says people considered close contacts of a COVID-19 case will be contacted by public health officials.

Read more: Manitoba to go ahead with ‘adjusted’ Phase 4 opening amid COVID-19 Saturday

Manitoba reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the province’s total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 384.

There are currently 58 known active cases, including two who are in intensive care with the virus, and 319 are reported to have recovered.

The number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 remains at seven.

Potential impact COVID-19 could have on First Nation communities
Potential impact COVID-19 could have on First Nation communities

