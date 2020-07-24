Menu

Crime

Woman arrested following bear spray incident: London Police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 5:16 pm
An example of bear spray, which can be purchased at an outdoor goods store.
An example of bear spray, which can be purchased at an outdoor goods store. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

A London woman is facing a weapons-related charge for allegedly spraying a citizen with bear spray.

On Thursday, a woman was in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets when police say an unknown suspected allegedly sprayed her with the bear repellant.

A number of people in the area reportedly witnessed the incident.

Police located the suspect in the 100-block of King Street in possession of bear spray.

Read more: London man charged with possessing gun contrary to prohibition order: police

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries and did not press assault charges.

A 23-year-old London woman was arrested and charged with one count of possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The London woman is scheduled to appear in London court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

