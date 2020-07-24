Woman arrested following bear spray incident: London Police

A London woman is facing a weapons-related charge for allegedly spraying a citizen with bear spray.
On Thursday, a woman was in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets when police say an unknown suspected allegedly sprayed her with the bear repellant.
A number of people in the area reportedly witnessed the incident.
Police located the suspect in the 100-block of King Street in possession of bear spray.
Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries and did not press assault charges.
A 23-year-old London woman was arrested and charged with one count of possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.
The London woman is scheduled to appear in London court Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
