Woman arrested following bear spray incident: London Police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London woman is facing a weapons-related charge for allegedly spraying a citizen with bear spray.

On Thursday, a woman was in the area of Dundas and Richmond streets when police say an unknown suspected allegedly sprayed her with the bear repellant.

A number of people in the area reportedly witnessed the incident.

Police located the suspect in the 100-block of King Street in possession of bear spray.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries and did not press assault charges.

A 23-year-old London woman was arrested and charged with one count of possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The London woman is scheduled to appear in London court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).