Canada

Man rushed to hospital after collision involving motorcycle in east-end Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 4:40 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was taken to a trauma centre after a collision involving a car and motorcycle in the city’s east end Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to an intersection at Kingston Road and Lakehurst Drive just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre. They did not confirm whether it was the driver of the motorcycle or other vehicle.

Kingston Road has been closed for the investigation

