Man rushed to hospital after collision involving motorcycle in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say a man was taken to a trauma centre after a collision involving a car and motorcycle in the city’s east end Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to an intersection at Kingston Road and Lakehurst Drive just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured.
A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre. They did not confirm whether it was the driver of the motorcycle or other vehicle.
Kingston Road has been closed for the investigation
