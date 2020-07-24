Man rushed to hospital after collision involving motorcycle in east-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was taken to a trauma centre after a collision involving a car and motorcycle in the city’s east end Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to an intersection at Kingston Road and Lakehurst Drive just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Toronto paramedics said a man in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre. They did not confirm whether it was the driver of the motorcycle or other vehicle.

Kingston Road has been closed for the investigation

