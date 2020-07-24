Cocaine, heroin, oxycodone among substances seized in Prescott, Ont., drug bust: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing over 20 charged combined following a drug bust in Prescott, Ont.

OPP East Region’s community street crime unit, along with members of the emergency response team executed a search warrant at an apartment on King Street West on July 23.

During the search, OPP say they seized speed pills, crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, codeine, hydromorphone and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) with an approximate street value of just over $9,000.

Police also confiscated cash, and various weapons, including a conducted energy weapon, two knives and a pellet rifle.

As a result of the search, OPP charged two people, both from Prescott.

Travis Towns-Chapman 29, was charged with:

one count each of possession of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and speed pills for the purpose of trafficking

one count each of possession of hydromorphone, codeine, psilocybin, other schedule 1 substance, cocaine

possession of weapons dangerous

unauthorized prohibited weapon (conducted energy weapons)

two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited

fail to comply with a recognizance

Kyra Dumm, 24, was charged with:

possession cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a weapon

seven counts of possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking