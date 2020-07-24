$1M in cocaine seized during busts in Ancaster and the Mountain: police

Send this page to someone via email

Rifles, cash, and about a million dollars worth of cocaine were some of the items seized in a Hamilton police operation on the West Mountain and Ancaster on Thursday, say detectives.

Five people have been arrested in connection to the raids and all face at least one drug charge, including a 17-year-old charged for possession and distribution of unlicensed pot.

A 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are also facing joint charges for the possession of unauthorized firearms.

Two assault rifles, the cocaine, $45,000 in cannabis, and about $31,000 in THC vaping pens were seized at an Ancaster home, while oxycodone pills, marijuana and a large undisclosed amount of cash was seized at a residence on the Mountain.

Story continues below advertisement

1:24 SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton