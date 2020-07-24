Menu

Crime

$1M in cocaine seized during busts in Ancaster and the Mountain: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 2:28 pm
Police have charged five people tied to a drugs and guns investigation at two Hamilton-area resdiences.
Hamilton Police Service

Rifles, cash, and about a million dollars worth of cocaine were some of the items seized in a Hamilton police operation on the West Mountain and Ancaster on Thursday, say detectives.

Five people have been arrested in connection to the raids and all face at least one drug charge, including a 17-year-old charged for possession and distribution of unlicensed pot.

Read more: Demonstrators paint ‘Defund The Police’ in front of Hamilton city hall before board meeting

A 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are also facing joint charges for the possession of unauthorized firearms.

Two assault rifles, the cocaine, $45,000 in cannabis, and about $31,000 in THC vaping pens were seized at an Ancaster home, while oxycodone pills, marijuana and a large undisclosed amount of cash was seized at a residence on the Mountain.

SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton, Hamilton Police, Drug Bust, Drug Trafficking, Ancaster, Hamilton Mountain, Cocaine Bust
