OPP searching for missing Scarborough man in Minden area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2020 1:03 pm
Robert Smith, of Scarborough, was last seen Wednesday in Minden.
Robert Smith, of Scarborough, was last seen Wednesday in Minden. OPP

OPP in Haliburton Highlands is helping Toronto police to locate a missing man.

The Toronto Police Service is attempting to locate Robert Smith, 55, of Scarborough, who was last seen on Wednesday in the Minden area.

Read more: SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton area after alleged assault at Minden grocery store

Smith is described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair, glasses and unshaven facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

OPP says officers located the Smith’s motorcycle in an overflow parking lot off of Horseshoe Lake Road, about eight kilometres north of the village of Minden.

OPP members from the Central Region Emergency Response Team, canine unit and aviation services are currently searching the area.

Additional resources from the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and marine patrols will be joining the search later Friday.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands Detachment at 705-286-1431 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122 with information.

