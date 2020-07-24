The InstaList: Black Lives Matter activists furthering the movement on Instagram

The fight for racial equality has been going on for centuries, but with the recent cases of oppression and police brutality against the Black community, this has triggered a reform for social rights through the Black Lives Matter movement.

While there are many ways to fight for equality, one of the most effective is using a platform such as social media to attempt to reach a larger audience. There are many individuals on Instagram doing their part, but below you’ll find some of the more prominent activists on the platform.

WHO: Tamika D. Mallory – @tamikadmallory

BIO: Tamika Mallory is an activist from New York City. She is an advocate for women’s rights, but also racial equality, and is a supporter of the Black Lives Movement.

Story continues below advertisement

Mallory was one of the leaders at the 2017 Women’s March and has since continued to fight for those who are oppressed. More recently, Mallory is involved with a group called Until Freedom, which fights to free innocent protesters arrested at multiple protests around the United States.

On her Instagram, she posts many videos detailing how to help the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as advocating for justice for those affected by police brutality.

WHO: Patrisse Cullors-Brignac –@osopepatrisse

BIO: Activist and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors-Brignac is a great follow if you want to learn something new about the movement. The highly-followed activist features a recurring segment called “Daily Digest” where Cullors-Brignac highlights some updates and news on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Story continues below advertisement

She also includes links to useful resources in her bio on how to support the movement, whether it be petitions to sign, or organizations to support with donations. Cullors also supports prison reform, and was the founder of “Reform LA Jails” an organization that attempts to guarantee increased safety for inmates.

WHO: Jamie Foxx – @iamjamiefoxx

WHY: Most people know Jamie Foxx for his work in many popular films, but the actor has recently shifted tone on his Instagram, showing strong support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although Foxx is not considered an activist, his Instagram is a good place to look when looking to learn something new about the movement. The actor shows his support by posting pictures and videos highlighting the steps taken by the movement so far, and work that still needs to be completed in order to get one step closer to racial equality.

Story continues below advertisement

Foxx uses his platform in order for the movement to reach many people around the world.

WHO: Reni Eddo-Lodge – @renieddolodge

BIO: Reni Eddo-Lodge is a journalist and author from the UK. Her activism and works focus on racial equality by exposing the system and advocating for women’s rights. Her award-winning book, WHY I’M NO LONGER TALKING TO WHITE PEOPLE ABOUT RACE, has won multiple awards and pushed the agenda for racial justice amidst the BLM protests, giving her a place on Forbes Under 30, Elle Magazine’s 100 Inspirational Women, and became the first Black British author to top the UK book charts.

Her Instagram consists of her journalistic work and promotion towards her best-selling novel, where she also posts about other book recommendations fitting with her activism work in racial injustice and women’s rights. She has her own podcast, About Race with Reni Eddo-Lodge, where she goes through the history of racial injustice in the system that ties in with current politics of racial inequality.

Story continues below advertisement

WHO: Shaun King – @shaunking

BIO: Shaun King is a writer, public speaker, activist and co-founder of Real Justice PAC. King has written multiple articles regarding the Black Lives Matter movement of police brutality, violence, and his own complications of being a biracial man.

The Real Justice PAC is a movement pushing for change and to fix the criminal justice system, King continues to advocate and work for this movement as he spoke at many jails, colleges and schools. King also is the host of the podcast, The Breakdown with Shaun King, where he shares stories about racial injustice to help raise awareness and support for the movement.

Story continues below advertisement

King’s Instagram is full of different cases and stories regarding racial inequality. He posts different articles and videos, all to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.

WHO: Alicia Garza – @chasinggarza

BIO: Alicia Garza is a civil rights activist and writer who co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement.

Garza has advocated for equal rights for years through her work, as she published many articles and interviews sharing her concerns for the Black community and the oppression that the community has suffered for centuries. As the Special Projects Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Garza works for the fairness and justice of domestic workers in the United States, where she specifically focuses on combating violence against the Black community.

Story continues below advertisement

Garza uses her Instagram platform to advocate for the Black community, by posting stories, events, donation sites and information on everything the Black Lives Matter movement stands for.

Who else should be on this list? Comment below.

4:31 Supporting up-and-coming young Black artists Supporting up-and-coming young Black artists