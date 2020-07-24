Menu

Mississauga woman dead after collision with dump truck in Niagara Falls, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old on Mountain Road in Niagara Falls on July 23, 2020.
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 24-year-old on Mountain Road in Niagara Falls on July 23, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

A woman from Mississauga, Ont., is dead after the car she was driving collided with a dump truck in Niagara Falls on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators say the 24-year-old attempted to make an eastbound turn from the QEW off-ramp onto Mountain Road when she hit a westbound dump truck driven by a 61-year-old man from St. Catharines.

Read more: New York driver faces multiple charges after illegally crossing border at Niagara Falls, Ont.

The driver of the Honda Civic suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Niagara police.

A 25-year-old male passenger in the Civic, also from Mississauga, was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash can reach out to police at 905-688-4111 ext. 9137.

