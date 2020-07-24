Mississauga woman dead after collision with dump truck in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Mississauga, Ont., is dead after the car she was driving collided with a dump truck in Niagara Falls on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators say the 24-year-old attempted to make an eastbound turn from the QEW off-ramp onto Mountain Road when she hit a westbound dump truck driven by a 61-year-old man from St. Catharines.

The driver of the Honda Civic suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Niagara police.

A 25-year-old male passenger in the Civic, also from Mississauga, was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash can reach out to police at 905-688-4111 ext. 9137.

