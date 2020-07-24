Retired bingo caller from Stoney Creek wins $2M with lottery scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

Jennifer McIntyre says she had to do a double-take when the OLG scratch ticket she bought at a Stoney Creek, Ont. food store came up a $2-million winner.

“I kept looking at it, and I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said McIntyre. “My hands were shaking but I managed to grab my phone and use the lottery App to check. I saw the big winner message and then I restarted my phone and checked again.”

The 65-year old retired bingo caller says she scratched the Instant 200X multiplier ticket, bought at the Avondale on Paramount Drive, at home.

“When I got up the next morning, I had to recheck the ticket before I went to the store to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. When I saw the validation slip at the store, it hit me. I was absolutely vibrating with excitement,” McIntyre said.

The mother and grandmother said she’s still not yet sure what she’ll do with the money.

“I have plenty of time to think about it but my priority will be to help my loved ones and community. I just need some time to absorb this,” she said.

