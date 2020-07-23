Menu

Crime

Edmonton police officer, peace officer and 2 former EPS employees charged with assault

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 7:44 pm
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017.
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An 18-year member of the Edmonton Police Service, a community peace officer and two former peace officers with EPS have been charged with assault in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 26, 2018.

In a news release, police did not provide details about the victim or what happened, other than to say the charges stem from an episode involving “a prisoner in [the] EPS Detainee Management Unit.”

“EPS Professional Standards Branch was unable to make contact with the complainant until Feb. 7, 2020, which contributed to the investigative timeline,” police said.

“On June 19, 2020, following an in-depth investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch, Alberta Crown Prosecution Services recommended criminal charges be laid against all four individuals.”

Const. Darren Cave, CPO Matthew Cromar and former CPOs David Marshall and Ryan Boyden have each been charged with one count of assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Cave has been moved to an administrative role while the charges are before the courts but remains on active duty. Cromar is still employed by EPS but no longer working in the Detainee Management Unit, police said.

Both Marshall and Boyden are no longer with EPS.

