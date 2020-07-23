Menu

Kelowna RCMP investigating report of vehicle fire, injured man on forest service road

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Police investigating vehicle fire near Kelowna
Police are investigating a vehicle fire along a forest service road east of Kelowna, and have asked the public to stay away from the area while emergency crews are on scene.

Police are investigating a vehicle fire along a forest service road east of Kelowna, and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

According to Kelowna RCMP, emergency crews responded to a report of an RV on fire and an injured man in the Joe Rich area of Greystokes Forest Service Road and Foolhen Forest Service Road.

Police have closed off access to part of Three Forks Road, which is used to access Greystokes Forest Service Road.

It’s believed the fire is out, and that the incident is past the snowmobile club.

Read more: 3 Ontario residents arrested in alleged downtown assault, say Kelowna RCMP

Originally, Three Forks Road was closed at Highway 33. The lower part of Three Forks Road has been reopened for locals, but there is now a secondary road block further up the road.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while RCMP, fire services and emergency health deal with the matter.

Global News is at the scene, along with several police vehicles, three fire trucks and a couple of ambulances.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

