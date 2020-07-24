Eastern Ontario school board wants students back in class full-time in September

Send this page to someone via email

Time is ticking down to the start of the school year, and little detail has been announced about what that may look like in Ontario.

There are three scenarios that school boards can choose from as per the direction of the Ministry of Education.

A regular school day routine with enhanced public health protocols; An “adapted” or modified school day routine based on smaller class sizes, cohorting and an alternative day or week delivery, and; Distance Learning / at-home learning with ongoing enhanced remote delivery.

For one of eastern Ontario’s largest school boards, the decision was clear.

“The motion was passed by the board advising the minister of our preference, which was scenario one, as opposed to two and three,” said John McAllister, board chair for the Upper Canada District School Board.

McAllister says his priority is getting children back in school safely and responsibly, which is something that the region’s medical officer of health echoed on Thursday.

“For healthy growth and development learning, I think it’s really important that children do get back to school full-time,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, the medical officer of health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

Dr. Stewart says the health unit is working closely with the school board to ensure best practices are followed but sao ensure that school is back in session in six weeks, the community must stay vigilant by following health guidelines, especially parents and guardians of students.

“It starts with no one sick is going to school. So it starts with screening and letting parents know what they need to be assessing in their children before they come to school,” said Dr. Stewart.

“Teachers or any of the administrators agree to assesses their health and make sure that they don’t come with symptoms.”

According to McAllister, over the past few weeks, parents are looking for clarity from the board with regards to the school year, but he has had trouble doing so because of the lack of information from the ministry.

On Thursday, Stephen Lecce said during a press conference in Brampton, Ont., that he is finalizing plans with provincial health officials, including Ontario’s chief medical officer.

He says the plan will include additional resources and training for staff, adding there is more the government can do.

Lecce says the province could not have announced the plan sooner because COVID-19 case numbers have changed over the past month and expects to provide an update next week.

