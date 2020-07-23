1460 CJOY to broadcast Guelph Nighthawks’ Summer Series games

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have teamed up with Guelph radio station 1460 CJOY to broadcast games during the league’s Summer Series tournament.

All six of the Nighthawks’ round-robin games will be broadcast live, starting with Saturday’s tilt against the expansion Ottawa BlackJacks at 3:50 p.m. ET.

Read more: Canadian Elite Basketball League returning to action in July with tournament

The station will also broadcast all playoff and championship games the Nighthawks play this season.

Each broadcast will include pre-game, half-time and post-game coverage from the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines.

“CJOY has proven to be Guelph’s go-to home for live local sports,” said Nighthawks’ president Cameron Kusch. “This broadcast partnership is the perfect fit for sports fans in our community and our passionate fan base as they can listen to all Nighthawks’ games during the 2020 CEBL Summer Series.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament was announced by the league after the season was postponed in April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The seven teams have been isolated in St. Catherine’s and will play each other once with the lowest-seeded team eliminated at the end of round-robin play.

The remaining six teams will then be seeded in a bracket, with the winner crowned the champion for 2020 during the final game on Aug. 9.

Read more: The Seattle NHL team name will be the Seattle Kraken

Nighthawks’ fans can listen to the broadcast by tuning the AM dial to 1460, using CJOY’s online live player or by downloading the Radioplayer Canada app.

Global News and 1460 CJOY are properties of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Story continues below advertisement