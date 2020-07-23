Police watchdog investigates shooting incident near Riding Mountain, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

An incident involving Manitoba RCMP that resulted in a serious injury to a 60-year-old man is being looked into by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

The police watchdog is investigating the incident, which began July 21 near Riding Mountain National Park.

RCMP notified the IIU that they were responding to a domestic call that evening, when a male suspect locked himself inside a home and refused to comply with police.

Hours later, around 3:27 a.m. the next day, the man surrendered and was taken to hospital with what police called a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Because the injury required admission to hospital and also involved the discharge of a firearm, the IIU is mandated to investigate.

The man remains at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or video footage that might help the IIU investigation is asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

