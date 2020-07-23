25-year-old man facing 40 charges following break-and-enter investigation: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man is facing 40 charges following a break-and-enter investigation in Calgary.

In June, the Centralized Break and Enter Team conducted a targeted operation to address residential break and enters in the city where high-value vehicles were stolen.

As part of the investigation, on July 14, police said a suspect was found driving a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe throughout the city. Police said the suspect parked in the Chinook Mall parkade and attempted to enter the mall.

The man was arrested on scene and officers searched his vehicle, seizing several objects, including a loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, rifle ammunition and bear spray, police said.

During an vehicle search in Calgary on July 14, officers seized a loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.

Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle is facing 40 charges, including dangerous driving, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, breach of probation and possession of stolen property.

Strongeagle is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

In a news release Thursday, police said many break-and-enter crimes like this one are accompanied by other offences.

“In many cases, offenders are committing break and enters with the sole purpose of stealing a vehicle,” Acting Sgt. Paul Hussey said.

“These thefts not only have an impact on the initial victim but are commonly linked to many other crimes impacting Calgarians, including drug trafficking and firearms offences.”