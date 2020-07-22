Boy, 8, dies after being struck by car in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a fatal collision in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of St-Ambroise Street and Square Sir-Georges-Étienne-Cartier.

Preliminary reports suggest the driver was heading east on St-Ambroise and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection.

“After the stop, she continued east and that’s when there was an impact with the child,” Chèvrefils said. “He was crossing Sir-George from north to south.”

Police say the boy was conscious when officers arrived at the scene.

He suffered injuries to his lower body and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, was treated for shock at the scene. Her 31-year-old female passenger was not injured.

Collision experts were dispatched to the area.

St-Ambroise Street, between Beaudoin and Square Sir-Georges-Étienne-Cartier, was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

