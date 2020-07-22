Menu

Beloved B.C. woodcarver Rolf Heer dies from cancer at age 66

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 8:15 pm
Rolf Heer passed away at the age of 66.
Rolf Heer passed away at the age of 66. Village of Radium Springs

A well-known figure in the woodcarving world has died from cancer.

Rolf Heer, 66, had lived in the village of Radium Hot Springs for more than 40 years.

“Our village is in mourning,” Clara Reinhardt, Mayor of the Village of Radium Hot Springs, said in a release.

“Rolf was more than a colourful figure in Radium, he was a legend in our community, and we will all feel this loss.”

Heer made headlines in B.C. and Alberta in November 2018, when a fire destroyed his iconic House of a Thousand Faces.

Radium Hot Springs ‘Home of a Thousand Faces’ burns

He was making plans to turn the landmark property into a public park and the Chamber of Commerce says it will continue to fundraise to complete this project after Heer’s death.

A GoFundMe has now been set up to accept donations to build the park.

“The memorial park will be a fitting tribute to Rolf,” Mike Gray, spokesperson for the Radium Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, said in a release.

“After the fire, Rolf wanted to turn his spot into a public area where people could gather and enjoy the beauty that brought him to Radium.”

Viewer video shows Radium woodcarver house in flames

Heer was born April 7, 1954, in Austria, and moved to Radium Hot Springs in April 1979 and laid down his roots.

Following the building of his house, Heer made and sold his carvings, hosted parties, and held tours of the home to visitors from around the world.

An example of Rolf Heer’s carvings. Credit: Village of Radium Hot Springs.
