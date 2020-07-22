Health officials report one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, says the new case involves a woman under the age of 20 who is a close contact of another case reported Tuesday.

Fitzgerald says everyone who has had close contact with the latest infected person has been advised to quarantine.

There have now been a total of 264 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, 259 of which are considered recovered.

Fitzgerald says the greatest increases in new cases across Canada involve young people in their 20s and 30s who are attending social gatherings and not following public health directives to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

She says Canadians have risen to the challenge presented by COVID-19 in recent months, and now is not the time to become lax towards public health orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2020.

