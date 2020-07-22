Menu

Crime

Man in 20s seriously injured after Scarborough shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue on Wednesday.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue on Wednesday. Ben Jonah / Global News

Officials say a man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Scarborough late Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue at 11:24 a.m. for reports of the sound of a gunshot.

Read more: Toronto police officer suffers ‘knife wound’ during arrest in North York

Police said a man was shot on Wickson Trail, not far from the intersection.

Officers said the victim showed up to his house and told his family members that he had been shot.

There is no word on suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

