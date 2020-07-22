Man in 20s seriously injured after Scarborough shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Scarborough late Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue at 11:24 a.m. for reports of the sound of a gunshot.

Police said a man was shot on Wickson Trail, not far from the intersection.

Officers said the victim showed up to his house and told his family members that he had been shot.

There is no word on suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

SHOOTING:

Neilson Rd + Sheppard Ave E

– large police presence in the area

– find alternate route of travel

– on going investigation#GO1362068

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 22, 2020

