OPP investigating fatal crash in Puslinch, Ont., involving 3 motorcycles

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating a fatal crash in Puslinch, Ont., on Tuesday night that involved three motorcycles.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Wellington Road 35 near Gore Road at around 9 p.m.

In a tweet, police said the crash involved three motorcycles and a car.

Police didn’t say how many people had died or were injured but said several people were injured and taken to a hospital.

Any witnesses are asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The roads were reopened at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Global News has reached out to police for more information and the story will be updated once we hear back.

