OPP investigating fatal crash in Puslinch, Ont., involving 3 motorcycles

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating a fatal crash in Puslinch, Ont., on Tuesday night that involved three motorcycles.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Wellington Road 35 near Gore Road at around 9 p.m.
In a tweet, police said the crash involved three motorcycles and a car.
Police didn’t say how many people had died or were injured but said several people were injured and taken to a hospital.
Any witnesses are asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
The roads were reopened at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
Global News has reached out to police for more information and the story will be updated once we hear back.
