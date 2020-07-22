Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Blogs

History of the ’90s podcast: L.A. riots

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 12:15 pm
A fire burns out of control at the corner of 67th Street and West Boulevard in South Central Los Angeles on April 30, 1992. The day before, four white police officers were declared innocent in the beating of black motorist Rodney King, and Los Angeles erupted in deadly riots.
A fire burns out of control at the corner of 67th Street and West Boulevard in South Central Los Angeles on April 30, 1992. The day before, four white police officers were declared innocent in the beating of black motorist Rodney King, and Los Angeles erupted in deadly riots. AP Photo/Paul Sakuma
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On the next few episodes of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora will look back at the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the various factors that led to one of the largest and most violent cases of civil unrest in United States history.

The acquittal of four police officers in connection with the brutal videotaped beating of Rodney King wasn’t the only reason people went into the streets of South L.A. looting and burning buildings over a six-day period in April 1992.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Gallery — L.A. riots remembered

The Black community was also reeling from a judge’s decision not to send a Korean shopkeeper to jail in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins. Plus, South L.A., which was 50 per cent Black in the early ’90s, was hit hard by unemployment, gang violence and the crack epidemic.

As you’ll hear in this episode, the conditions were ripe for unrest.

A note on sources:

The information in this podcast about the timeline of events at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues was based on reporting from a 1998 article by the Washington Post.

Trending Stories

Contact: 

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email:  90s@curiouscast.ca

Guests:

Brenda Stevenson, professor of African-American studies at UCLA, author of The Contested Murder of Latasha Harlins: Justice, Gender and the Origins of the L.A. Riots

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Gattis, author of All Involved

Twitter: @ryan_Gattis

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘History of the 90s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for History of the 90s and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Spotify app, search for History of the 90s and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PodcastcuriouscastHistory of the 90sKathy KenzoraRodney KingBrenda StevensonLA RiotsLatasha HarlinsRyan Gattis
Flyers
More weekly flyers