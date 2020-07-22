Toronto prepares to mark 2nd anniversary of Danforth shooting

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is preparing to mark a sombre anniversary, two years to the day after a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood.

A gunman opened fire along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue on the evening of July 22, 2018, killing 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis.

The shooting, which took place while the popular neighbourhood was packed with restaurant-goers and pedestrians, also left 13 people injured.

The gunman, Faisal Hussain, took his own life later that evening.

City officials say a commemoration ceremony will take place this afternoon, though it will be held online due to ongoing health restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory is also expected to offer remarks this morning.

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders released a statement on the anniversary.

“While two years have passed, I am certain the memories are still vivid not just for those who were most impacted but also for the many first responders who rushed to the scene that day,” Saunders said.

“I am also proud of how this city responded and came together in the days and weeks after to show strength and support. May we continue to gather that strength and support as we take this moment to reflect on July 22, 2018.”

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.