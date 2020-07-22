RCMP Major Crimes Unit probes death of person found in Sherwood Park

Send this page to someone via email

Strathcona County RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating after a person was found dead outside a home in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said officers were called about the discovery of the body in the Lakeland Village nieghbourhood at about 6 a.m.

RCMP did not provide any information about the person who died other than to say the person was a male.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, police said.

