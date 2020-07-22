Menu

Canada

RCMP Major Crimes Unit probes death of person found in Sherwood Park

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Police vehicles are seen in a Sherwood Park neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Police vehicles are seen in a Sherwood Park neighbourhood on Tuesday. COURTESY: Elizabeth Derby

Strathcona County RCMP and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating after a person was found dead outside a home in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said officers were called about the discovery of the body in the Lakeland Village nieghbourhood at about 6 a.m.

RCMP did not provide any information about the person who died other than to say the person was a male.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, police said.

