World

14 injured in shooting at funeral in Chicago: police

By Staff Reuters
Breaking News.
Breaking News. Global News

Numerous people were shot when occupants of a vehicle opened fire on funeral attendees on Chicago’s South Side on Tuesday, and attendees fired back, police said.

Some 60 shell casings were found at the scene, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, and one person is in custody, First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said at a news conference. Fourteen victims were being treated at five hospitals, he said, adding that their conditions were not yet known.

Read more: 13 injured after shooting at outdoor gathering in Illinois: police

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the 1000 block of W. 79th Street. Local television station CBS2 said the shooting took place near a funeral home in the area.

Over the July 4th weekend, 87 people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago and 17 were killed, including two children.

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.
-With a file from The Associated Press
© 2020 Reuters
