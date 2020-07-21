Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Theodore Tugboat receives four bidders after sale announcement

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 6:39 pm
Halifax Harbour's most famous resident, Theodore Tugboat, is going up for sale 20 years after it was built for Ambassatours Gray Line.
Halifax Harbour's most famous resident, Theodore Tugboat, is going up for sale 20 years after it was built for Ambassatours Gray Line. File/ Global News

Ambassatours Gray Line CEO Dennis Campbell told Global News on Tuesday there are four parties interested in purchasing the iconic Theodore (Tugboat) Too vessel.

All bidders are from Nova Scotia — two in Halifax and two outside of Halifax, Campbell says.

He says there are no offers yet, but he expects to get two offers after viewings later this week and next.

The current listed price of the vessel is $495,000.

Read more: Ambassatours puts Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale

Ambassatours announced July 16 it has decided to part ways with the vessel after 20 years of ownership.

“While we are deeply aware of Theodore’s significance as a Halifax icon, the reality is that we’ve been subsidizing Theodore’s operation for several years,” Campbell said in last week’s release.

Story continues below advertisement

The boat was built in 2000 as a life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, the title character of a CBC children’s TV show that aired from 1993 to 2001.

Trending Stories

Since then, Theodore has spent summers hosting children’s tours of the Halifax harbour, as well as cruising the Great Lakes and seaboard in the U.S. and Canada, promoting Nova Scotian tourism.

Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale
Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale

Last week, 23-year-old Anastasia Cook started a GoFundMe page, looking to purchase the vessel and donate it to the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, or the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“Halifax is definitely … (Theodore Too’s) home and it’s going to be unfortunate to go down to the harbor and to not be able to see his smiling face,” Cook told Global News last week.

Campbell has not identified the four new bidders, and whether the boat will remain in Halifax is still unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Campbell says he believes the deal could be done in the next two weeks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxTourismHalifax HarbourAtlanticAmbassatoursTheodore TugboatTheodore TooDennis CampbellTheodore Tugboat SaleBidderVessel sale
Flyers
More weekly flyers