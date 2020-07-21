Menu

Retired waitress in Lindsay, Ont., claims $50,000 on lottery scratch ticket

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 5:02 pm
Judith Montgomery of Lindsay won a $50,000 top prize with Instant Bingo.
Judith Montgomery of Lindsay won a $50,000 top prize with Instant Bingo. OLG

A retired waitress in Lindsay, Ont., hopes to share her $50,000 lottery win with her family.

The OLG reported Tuesday that Judith Montgomery, 66, of Lindsay won the $50,000 top prize with the Instant Bingo game — a $3 ticket with the odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.79.

Montgomery was at home when she discovered her win after purchasing the ticket at Tom’s Variety on Kent Street in Lindsay.

Read more: Cancer survivor from Bewdley, Ont., wins $1 million on scratch ticket

“The last number made my day,” she said. “A box had formed on my Instant Bingo ticket — my heart was pounding.”

She asked her husband to verify the ticket when he came home, Montgomery recalled.

“He noticed the box immediately and was very excited. It took a while for the shock to subside,” she said.

Montgomery, a mother of two and a grandmother of two, has yet to decide on how she will spend her winnings.

“We have a lot of ideas running through our minds. My daughter says it’s important to do something for myself, though I would love to share this with my kids,” she said.

“So maybe we will do some work on our house.”

