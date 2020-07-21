Retired waitress in Lindsay, Ont., claims $50,000 on lottery scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A retired waitress in Lindsay, Ont., hopes to share her $50,000 lottery win with her family.

The OLG reported Tuesday that Judith Montgomery, 66, of Lindsay won the $50,000 top prize with the Instant Bingo game — a $3 ticket with the odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.79.

Montgomery was at home when she discovered her win after purchasing the ticket at Tom’s Variety on Kent Street in Lindsay.

“The last number made my day,” she said. “A box had formed on my Instant Bingo ticket — my heart was pounding.”

She asked her husband to verify the ticket when he came home, Montgomery recalled.

“He noticed the box immediately and was very excited. It took a while for the shock to subside,” she said.

Montgomery, a mother of two and a grandmother of two, has yet to decide on how she will spend her winnings.

“We have a lot of ideas running through our minds. My daughter says it’s important to do something for myself, though I would love to share this with my kids,” she said.

“So maybe we will do some work on our house.”

