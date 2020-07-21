Coronavirus case confirmed in store at Toronto Eaton Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in a store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Sheila Jennings, the mall’s general manager, said the case involves the Bikini Village shop.

“Bikini Village acted quickly and responsibly by immediately contacting Cadillac Fairview and Public Health,” Jennings said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by public health by arranging a deep clean of the client space, which was done last night.”

Jennings said the mall was also doing extra cleaning in “high-touch points,” including elevators, common seating areas, railings and doors.

Jennings added that health officials said “no further action” is required and the mall can remain open.

