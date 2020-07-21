Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus case confirmed in store at Toronto Eaton Centre

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 6:04 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto Eaton Centre opening following temporary shutdown
WATCH ABOVE: (June 23) The Eaton Centre in Toronto opens for the first time since March.

A case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in a store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Sheila Jennings, the mall’s general manager, said the case involves the Bikini Village shop.

“Bikini Village acted quickly and responsibly by immediately contacting Cadillac Fairview and Public Health,” Jennings said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read more: Ontario reports 203 new coronavirus cases, highest single-day increase in 3 weeks

“The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by public health by arranging a deep clean of the client space, which was done last night.”

Jennings said the mall was also doing extra cleaning in “high-touch points,” including elevators, common seating areas, railings and doors.

Jennings added that health officials said “no further action” is required and the mall can remain open.

Mayor John Tory asks for mandatory masks inside Toronto bars and condos
Mayor John Tory asks for mandatory masks inside Toronto bars and condos
