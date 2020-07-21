Hextall on Hockey: NHL return to play — so far, so good?

The players were not identified, as per the NHL’s policy, but it is confirmed they are self-isolating — which, technically, is what every NHL player, club personnel and family member should be doing at this time.
This seven-day period is the most significant prior to puck drop, as the NHL does its best to identify and eliminate any source of the virus from entering its fragile ecosystem.
In preparation to travel to the secure zone, the players, club personnel and family members who plan to enter the bubble are currently adhering to strict protocols that involve pre-travel physical distancing and testing.
The 52 people each competing team lists to travel to the hub city, as well as family members that will join them in the bubble, will be tested three times, 48 hours apart… just this week.
I truly don’t see a more pivotal time period for the NHL than this one week.
but if all 24 teams adopt the on-ice philosophy of controlling what they can control as their focus, that’s the best chance the NHL has that the bubble might not burst.
Comments