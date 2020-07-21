Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist airlifted following crash on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 9:39 am
OPP are investigating following a crash on Highway 401 near Cobourg, Ont.
OPP are investigating following a crash on Highway 401 near Cobourg, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a crash on Highway 401 east of Cobourg, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the highway’s eastbound lanes just east of Danforth Road in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Read more: 1 of 2 victims airlifted in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township collision dies — OPP

Police say the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was initially transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and subsequently airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Trending Stories

OPP Central Region technical collision investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, which kept the eastbound lanes closed from Division Street/Baltimore Road east to Lyle Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCobourghighway 401MotorcycleMotorcycle CrashNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPHwy 401Highway 401 crashHighway 401 trafficHwy 401 crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers