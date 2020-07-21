Motorcyclist airlifted following crash on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a crash on Highway 401 east of Cobourg, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the highway’s eastbound lanes just east of Danforth Road in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was initially transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and subsequently airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

OPP Central Region technical collision investigators responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, which kept the eastbound lanes closed from Division Street/Baltimore Road east to Lyle Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Tuesday morning.

