Guelph’s museums to reopen with COVID-19 guidelines in place

Guelph’s museums will begin reopening with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as part of the province’s Stage 3 reopening plan.

The Guelph Civic Museum will be the first to open, starting with members on Tuesday and then the general public on Friday.

John McCrae House is scheduled to open the following Friday on July 28.

Admissions will be by appointment only and will be staggered to prevent crowding, the City of Guelph said in a statement.

The Guelph Civic Museum can take up to 30 visitors at a time, while McCrae House can host up to six visitors or a family or social circle of up to 10.

There is no admission fee until Sept. 6, but the museums are accepting donations.

Fourth Friday concerts are also returning outside the Guelph Civic Museums, starting this week with Murray Foster of Great Big Sea.

The city is asking visitors to wear a mask while inside and to not bring anything they don’t need as their cloakrooms are closed.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 519-836-1221.

