London Ont., man faces charges after officers bitten, spat on during arrest: police

London police say a 35-year-old man is facing several charges after a citizen and three officers were reportedly assaulted.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a person was seated at a downtown park when, unprovoked, a man struck him several times with a stick.

Officials say the victim fled and police were called.

Police located the suspect in the area of Richmond and Pall Mall streets, but they say the suspect fled on foot, throwing pylons onto Richmond Street in an attempt to evade officers.

The suspect ran through lanes of traffic, and when stopped by police, resisted arrest and continued running, officers say.

At around 8:45 p.m., police took control of the suspect, and say the man spat on the arresting officer’s face.

Police say the suspect spat on a second officer, and also bit him during the arrest.

A third police officer was also spat on multiple times, say police, who add the suspect tried to bite the officer while being taken to a cruiser.

The civilian victim sustained minor injuries and did not wish to proceed with charges, while two of the officers sustained minor injuries, and the third was not injured.

A 35-year-old man is facing six charges, including three counts of assaulting a peace officer. He’s set to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

