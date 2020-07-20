Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police find suspected human remains in wooded area

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 12:20 pm
Officials say they made the discovery on Sunday near Jacqueline and Ada streets.
Officials say they made the discovery on Sunday near Jacqueline and Ada streets. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

London police say they’ve discovered what they believe to be human remains in a wooded area in the city’s southeast end.

Officials said Monday that they made the discovery on Sunday near Jacqueline and Ada streets.

Police say they will be in the area throughout the day Monday.

Read more: OPP identify human remains found in Tillsonburg as missing Brownsville man

Officers are conducting a search of the area and calling for witnesses to come forward.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

