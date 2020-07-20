Menu

Crime

Man charged following assault at Wasaga Beach, Ont., motel

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Multiple witnesses reported that a man was repeatedly punching another man who was screaming for help outside of a motel room at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police say.
Multiple witnesses reported that a man was repeatedly punching another man who was screaming for help outside of a motel room at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police say. The Canadian Press

Huronia West OPP say they’ve charged a 28-year-old man following an assault that took place at a River Road West motel in Wasaga Beach, Ont., during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Multiple witnesses reported that a man was repeatedly punching another man who was screaming for help outside of a motel room at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Officers came to the area and found the people involved in the incident.

Johnathan Penny, 28, from Wasaga Beach, was subsequently charged with assault, uttering threats, breaking and entering, mischief and failure to comply with a release order.

Penny was held for a video bail hearing on Monday.

