Crime

Two arrested after police say energy drinks, chocolate bars robbed from convenience store

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 10:48 am
Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people in connection with the robbery of a convenience store.
Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people in connection with the robbery of a convenience store.

Halifax police have arrested two men after a robbery was reported at a convenience store on Chebucto Road on Sunday.

At 4:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlantic Wholesale Cash and Carry, located at 7111 Chebucto Rd.

Halifax police take 4 into custody after stabbing on Inglis Street

Police say a staff member at the store was assaulted while trying to stop the two men from stealing a grocery cart filled with energy drinks and chocolate bars.



Police were able to identify and arrest two men in connection with the robbery.

A 41-year-old man faces charges of robbery while a 35-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.



1 man dead after ATV crash near Sheet Harbour, N.S.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

