Two arrested after police say energy drinks, chocolate bars robbed from convenience store

Halifax police have arrested two men after a robbery was reported at a convenience store on Chebucto Road on Sunday.
At 4:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlantic Wholesale Cash and Carry, located at 7111 Chebucto Rd.
Police say a staff member at the store was assaulted while trying to stop the two men from stealing a grocery cart filled with energy drinks and chocolate bars.
Police were able to identify and arrest two men in connection with the robbery.
A 41-year-old man faces charges of robbery while a 35-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.
Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
Comments