Dirt biker airlifted following crash at Hope Mill Conservation Area southeast of Peterborough

A man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital on Saturday following a dirt bike crash at the Hope Mill Conservation Area southeast of Peterborough, Ont.

Just before 5 p.m., Peterborough County OPP, Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters and Peterborough paramedics responded to reports of a dirt bike crash at the conservation area along Hope Mill Road, just north of the village of Keene.

OPP say a man on a dirt bike was travelling on a trail that surrounds the conservation area when he was ejected from the bike.

“The driver was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP said Monday.

The victim was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital, where he remains.

OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

