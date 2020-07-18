Regina man arrested after forcibly confining woman in her own vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a Regina man after he allegedly robbed a woman of her vehicle and forcibly confined her.

On Thursday, Regina police were called to the 6700 block of Dalgliesh Drive at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a robbery and forcible confinement.

Upon arrival, officers say they were met with a 28-year-old woman who had visible injuries. Police say the suspect was known to the accused.

Police allege 30-year-old Frederick James Norman Brass, of Regina, had robbed the woman of her vehicle.

According to police, Brass and the victim were driving together in her car, but when Brass learned he was on a Saskatchewan-wide warrant through the Moose Jaw Police Service, he became erratic and violent toward the woman.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect allegedly assaulted, threatened and forcibly confined the woman in the vehicle.

Police say the woman tried to escape the vehicle when they were stopped at a red light, but the suspect allegedly grabbed her and pulled her back into the vehicle.

The woman was able to get away from the suspect, who then got into the driver’s seat and fled in her vehicle to a nearby gas station, police said.

Brass was arrested without incident on Saturday and charged with robbery, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

1:26 Regina constable charged following alleged assault, fellow officer filed complaint Regina constable charged following alleged assault, fellow officer filed complaint