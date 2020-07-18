83-year-old woman with dementia missing in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 83-year-old woman with dementia.

Meeyon “Mary” Lowe was last seen Saturday morning leaving her home near 45th Avenue and Knight Street in East Vancouver.

Police say she suffers from dementia and seizures and requires medication.

Police say she did not take her cane and struggles with walking long distances.

Lowe is described as five-foot-two with a slim build and short, grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a red checkered fleece top, black tights and orange sneakers and may be carrying an orange backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and wait with her until help arrives.

