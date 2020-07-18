Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

83-year-old woman with dementia missing in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 3:42 pm
Meeyon “Mary” Lowe was last seen Saturday morning near 45th Avenue and Knight Street.
Meeyon “Mary” Lowe was last seen Saturday morning near 45th Avenue and Knight Street. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 83-year-old woman with dementia.

Meeyon “Mary” Lowe was last seen Saturday morning leaving her home near 45th Avenue and Knight Street in East Vancouver.

Police say she suffers from dementia and seizures and requires medication.

Police say she did not take her cane and struggles with walking long distances.

Read more: Family of deceased B.C. man starts petition to create silver alert for missing seniors

Lowe is described as five-foot-two with a slim build and short, grey hair.

Trending Stories

She was last seen wearing a red checkered fleece top, black tights and orange sneakers and may be carrying an orange backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and wait with her until help arrives.

Renewed calls for a B.C. Silver Alert system
Renewed calls for a B.C. Silver Alert system
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missingvancouver policeMissing WomanSilver AlertVancouver missingVancouver missing woman
Flyers
More weekly flyers