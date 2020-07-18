One new COVID-19 case in Manitoba Saturday, experts warn against ‘COVID-complacency’

Manitoba public health officials say there has been one more case of COVID-19 identified in the province as of Saturday morning.
That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 337.
Right now there are 12 active confirmed cases and 318 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.
Read more: Health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure at businesses in Winnipeg, Brandon
On Friday the province issued warnings for several Winnipeg-area businesses, where a person who later tested positive for COVID-19 visited while symptomatic.
Those include:
- Dollarama at 1560 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 3 and 6 p.m. July 8;
- Walmart at 1576 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 5 and 6 p.m. July 8;
- Smitty’s at 1512 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 8 and 9 p.m. July 8;
- Tim Hortons at 3965 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. July 10
Public Health also issued a warning for anyone who attended the Safeway/Starbucks at 921 18th St. N. in Brandon between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on July 11.
The province is warning anyone who may have been at these locations at the specified times to self-monitor for symptoms.
Cynthia Carr of EPI research says it’s a troubling case of the province’s “COVID-complacency.”
The only way to get there, Carr says, is to work together.
“We can’t blame people, but we had 13 days without a new case.
“We can’t let down our guard with this virus, which is sneaky and can show up 10 to 14 days after you’re infected — if at all.”
Friday’s announcement of five new cases came with concern for Manitoba Hutterite colonies after two went into voluntary lockdown following infections within their communities.
Carr says the virus doesn’t discriminate when it comes to geography or socio-economic status.
The messaging remains the same, Carr adds — but Manitobans can’t tire of hearing it.
“Most of it is up to us. Keeping healthy, social distancing, and if you feel any symptoms at all, due diligence is important here.”View link »
