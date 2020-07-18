One new COVID-19 case in Manitoba Saturday, experts warn against ‘COVID-complacency’

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say there has been one more case of COVID-19 identified in the province as of Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 337.

Right now there are 12 active confirmed cases and 318 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Friday the province issued warnings for several Winnipeg-area businesses, where a person who later tested positive for COVID-19 visited while symptomatic.

Those include:

Dollarama at 1560 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 3 and 6 p.m. July 8;

Walmart at 1576 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 5 and 6 p.m. July 8;

Smitty’s at 1512 Regent Ave. W. in Winnipeg between 8 and 9 p.m. July 8;

Tim Hortons at 3965 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. July 10

Public Health also issued a warning for anyone who attended the Safeway/Starbucks at 921 18th St. N. in Brandon between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on July 11.

The province is warning anyone who may have been at these locations at the specified times to self-monitor for symptoms.

Cynthia Carr of EPI research says it’s a troubling case of the province’s “COVID-complacency.”

“[If you’re showing symptoms] you need to self-isolate and warn other people,” Carr tells 680 CJOB. “Things escalate so quickly. We’re not going to break the chain of transmission and stop the spread unless we get the reproduction rate under 1.”

The only way to get there, Carr says, is to work together.

“We can’t blame people, but we had 13 days without a new case.

“We can’t let down our guard with this virus, which is sneaky and can show up 10 to 14 days after you’re infected — if at all.” Tweet This

Friday’s announcement of five new cases came with concern for Manitoba Hutterite colonies after two went into voluntary lockdown following infections within their communities.

Carr says the virus doesn’t discriminate when it comes to geography or socio-economic status.

“It’s looking for any gap, anyway it can find, to keep that chain of transmission going. All you need is one person. [We went 13 days without] a new case, but as we know, the incubation period can be up to 14 days — and that’s when people start to let our guard down.”

The messaging remains the same, Carr adds — but Manitobans can’t tire of hearing it.

“Most of it is up to us. Keeping healthy, social distancing, and if you feel any symptoms at all, due diligence is important here.”

