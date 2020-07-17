6 employees at Kelowna General Hospital test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Six staff members of Kelowna General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health announced on Friday.

In a press release issued just before 5 p.m., Interior Health said the cases are connected to the cluster of cases in the community from early July.

“At this time, there are no impacts on our services at KGH and we have no indication that any patients have been exposed to the disease,” Interior Health said in a press release.

“As per IH protocols and Ministry of Health recommendations, staff experiencing symptoms must stay home from work. We are confident that the individuals impacted by this current situation are following this direction.”

Interior Health added that it’s important that anyone requiring medical care at KGH feels confident in coming to the hospital.

It said an update will be provided on Monday, July 20.

Further, Interior Health said as the region sees an increase in cases related to social events and businesses in downtown Kelowna, it is asking residents to help stop the transmission of COVID-19.

“The cases that have been identified recently are generally in a younger demographic of individuals in their 20s and 30s,” said Interior Health.

“However, there is risk that if this continues, it may spread to people who are more vulnerable, including those who are older or who have serious health conditions.”

It said residents must follow the directions of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and that “everyone’s priority should be to bend the curve in Kelowna.”

