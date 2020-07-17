Calls for improved support for aging adults continues in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government confirmed Friday that a review of long-term care facilities is underway “with a focus on quality of care standards”, prompting criticism from the opposition and a call for broadened support for aging adults from the Saskatchewan Seniors Mechanism (SSM).

The statement says that the review comes despite existing “care standards are comprehensive and cover areas such as resident rights and responsibilities, staff mix, resident care, occupational health and safety and infection control”.

The review comes after the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s 2019 CEO Tour Report, released in late May, pointed out a number of concerns voiced by long-term care residents in Saskatchewan.

In response to the news of the review, which was first reported by the Saskatoon Star Phoenix, Saskatchewan Opposition Leader Ryan Meili called for an investigation to occur free of government administration.

“We need somebody with no skin in the game and just will tell us the truth of what’s gong on in long-term care,” Meili said in a press conference Friday afternoon.

“There’s lots that we can look at around the country to come up with independent oversight. The point is to have someone who isn’t in the system. Right now, all of the reviews to date have been from someone who works for the government.”

As for who should administer such a review, Meili gave such suggestions as the Canadian military, who recently gave feedback on long-term care home conditions in Ontario, and suggested that Saskatchewan could appoint a Senior’s Advocate, similar to what is done in BC.

A spokesperson for the SMM meanwhile, says the feedback her organization hears suggests that inadequate staffing is the most significant problem faced by residents of long-term care facilities.

“If the review was conducted so that it wasn’t only internal but so there were outside eyes as well that could be productive I think” Linda Anderson added.

But Anderson said the focus on improving living conditions for older adults shouldn’t remain solely on long-term care facilities.

“Governments needs to consider the whole range of support and enabling of older adults,” she said.

“The research we have suggests that people are happier and healthier when they can stay in their own home and make their decisions and with dignity have help to do that.”

Echoing Meili, Anderson said the SSM would like to see a Senior’s Advocate appointed in Saskatchewan. As per the office website, the BC Senior’s Advocate “monitors and analyzes seniors services and issues in B.C., and makes recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues.”

Anderson also said funding programs that would help offset the costs of home modifications, such as installing lifts, could go a long way to improving quality of life.

