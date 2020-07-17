Menu

Crime

Inmate dies in B.C. prison 51 years after life sentence for double murder in Ontario

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2020 2:51 pm
A jail cell.
A jail cell. File / Global News

A man in his 70s has died behind bars, almost 51-years after receiving a life sentence for a double murder in Ontario, two sexual assaults and several other offences.

A statement from Correctional Service Canada says David Brault died July 13.

Ronnie Gill, assistant warden at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, B.C., does not say what caused Brault’s death.

Gill says police and the coroner have been notified and Correctional Service Canada will also review the circumstances.

A story in the Ottawa Journal, which stopped publication in 1980, says Brault was 24 years old in 1969 when he and another man pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of Gerald MacDonald of Ottawa and Michigan resident Kenneth Vallee.

Trending Stories

Brault told the court he became angry after being passed dangerously by two cars on an Ontario highway and after he chased each vehicle down, he and his friend shot both men.

