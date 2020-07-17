Winnipeg firefighters battle house fire on Redwood Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire officials say no one was injured in a house fire at a North End home Friday.

In a release, the city said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the one-and-a-half storey home on Redwood Avenue near Aikins Street when crews arrived at the scene around 12:20 p.m.

According to the release, although bystanders watching the fire said someone may have been trapped in the home, no occupants were found inside and no injuries were reported.

Michael Draven/Global News

Crews had the fire under control by shortly after 12:50 p.m., the city says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate on damages was not immediately available.

3:05 Air1 Spots House Fire in Winnipeg Air1 Spots House Fire in Winnipeg