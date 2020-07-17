Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Winnipeg firefighters battle house fire on Redwood Avenue

By Shane Gibson Global News
Fire crews were called to a fire at a home on Redwood Avenue Friday.
Fire crews were called to a fire at a home on Redwood Avenue Friday. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg fire officials say no one was injured in a house fire at a North End home Friday.

In a release, the city said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the one-and-a-half storey home on Redwood Avenue near Aikins Street when crews arrived at the scene around 12:20 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg fire crews douse flames in two fires in 12 hours

According to the release, although bystanders watching the fire said someone may have been trapped in the home, no occupants were found inside and no injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported in the fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire. Michael Draven/Global News

Crews had the fire under control by shortly after 12:50 p.m., the city says.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate on damages was not immediately available.

Air1 Spots House Fire in Winnipeg
Air1 Spots House Fire in Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSwinnipeg house firenorth end fireWinnipeg North EndRedwood Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers