Quebec announces new overpass for Highway 440 in Laval, site of fatal August 2019 crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government announced new safety measures will be put in place on Highway 440 in Laval after the fatal collision that left four people dead last August.

The province’s transport ministry announced an overpass will be built, linking Highway 440 west to Highway 15 north, which, according to the government, will “greatly increase the safety of the area.”

Thanks to this new overpass, motorists will not have to use the 440’s service road to access the 15 north, which was the site of last summer’s deadly crash.

(Groupe CNW/Ministère des Transports)

“Even though it’s good news, we cannot forget what happened at that spot,” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people were killed and 15 were injured in the fiery multi-vehicle pileup on Aug. 5, 2019. The collision involved at least two trucks and seven vehicles.

“After 50 years and the crash we had last year, it was important to find a long-term solution,” said Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, referring to the highway’s original construction 50 years ago.

The site of the tragic August 2019 incident has been the site of many car crashes over the years.

Sarah Gendron, who works nearby, says she sees so many accidents from her office, which is right in front of the intersection.

After the crash, Bonnardel agreed that the intersection — the scene of a dozen accidents since 2013 — was flagged as a place of risk.

Last week, an arrest was made in connection with the fatal collision. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Jagmeet Grewal, 54, was arrested on Thursday, nearly one year after the crash.

Construction of the new overpass is set to begin in 2022 and is expected to be done by 2023.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Mock car crash has Laval drivers thinking twice about speeding Mock car crash has Laval drivers thinking twice about speeding