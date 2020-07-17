Menu

Canada

$50K lottery winner from Binbrook, Ont., taking mom on vacation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 11:07 am
46-year old restaurant manager Tracey Gilchrist from Binbrook won $50K from the OLG.
OLG

A 46-year old restaurant manager who won $50,000 playing the OLG’s Instant Bingo says she will use the lottery winnings to keep a travel tradition with her mother.

Tracey Gilchrist of Binbrook, Ont., near Hamilton, says she plans to take her mom on a yet-to-be-determined “nice big vacation” after picking up her cheque in Toronto.

Gilchrist said the ticket was the last of a couple she bought, and initially thought it was worth much less when she scratched it.

“I wasn’t paying attention to my ticket and I uncovered a box and thought it was a $22 win,” she laughed. “I pulled out my phone to check my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and I was shocked to see I won $50,000!”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Avondale on Rymal Road in Hannon.

Earlier this month a 60-year-old Dunnville local won $150,000 from a Bigger Spin ticket purchased at an Avondale on Niagara Street.

