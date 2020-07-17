No answers in dead carp situation as Manitoba wraps up investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The province has wrapped up its investigation into the disturbing appearance of hundreds of dead fish on Lake Winnipeg shores earlier this summer.

Dead carp washing up on beaches led to a study by Manitoba’s Wildlife and Fisheries branch, which collected tissue samples in late June in hopes of discovering the cause.

The province said Friday that the tests — which were looking into a pair of viruses as a potential cause — came back negative for both koi herpesvirus and spring viraemia of carp virus.

“Based on the evidence collected to date, Manitoba Agriculture and Resource Development (ARD) is unable to determine what caused this die-off,” the province said in a statement.

“At this time there will be no further investigation.”

Anyone who notices large numbers of dead or dying fish in Manitoba is asked to contact Wildlife and Fisheries at 204-793-1154 as soon as possible.

