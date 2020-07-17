Winnipeg police presence spotted at building owned by Peter Nygard

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police were spotted Thursday at Peter Nygard’s office on Notre Dame Avenue.

Around 10 a.m., three Winnipeg Police Service officers were seen outside his office building. One police cruiser and one identification unit van were parked outside the office building.

An officer was seen going in and out of the building, taking pictures of the business.

Nygard, 78, is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women in Canada, the United States and at his Bahamas estate.

Winnipeg police wouldn’t say why they were on scene or whether they’re involved in an investigation related to Nygard.

Fifty-seven women, including 18 Canadians, are involved in a class action lawsuit against the fashion mogul, alleging Nygard sexually assaulted them using violence, intimidation and bribery.

Of the women in the suit, four say they were assaulted in Winnipeg.

Nygard and his legal counsel have denied the allegations, alleging they’re part of a conspiracy caused by a feud with a billionaire neighbour in the Bahamas.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and Nygard has not been criminally charged in relation to the allegations.

Last week, Nygard filed a motion to dismiss the case in a New York court, arguing it doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit.

Global News reached out to Nygard’s lawyer, Jay Prober, about the police presence at Nygards business in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Prober told Global News he’s unaware of any investigation against his client being conducted by the Winnipeg Police Service.